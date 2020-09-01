Syndicates use Perlis coast as new gateway to smuggle ketum leaves

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Syndicates smuggling ketum leaves are now believed to be plying the coastal areas of Batu Putih in Perlis as the new gateway to their smuggling activities to a neighbouring country.

Kulim General Operations Force (GOF) commander of the Second Battalion, Supt Md Dali Jamil said these actions followed strict national border controls implemented through Ops Benteng COVID-19 at the border from Bukit Kayu Hitam to Wang Kelian.

“Battalion 2 GOF Kulim, which took over the task (controlling the border) since Aug 3, managed to seize 11.8 tonnes of ketum leaves worth RM348,000, and of that amount, a total of 2.5 tonnes of ketum leaves were seized from the smugglers who used fishing boats in the coastal area.

“We notice that the smuggling trend has changed by using the coast in Perlis, especially in Batu Putih, to smuggle ketum leaves to a neighbouring country. Previously, there were no cases there but now there have been five cases,“ he said in a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Md Dali said that from Aug 4 until yesterday, his team had detained seven illegal immigrants from Thailand, China, Myanmar and Bangladesh trying to sneak into the country.

“A Chinese national, who was arrested for being in possession of three international passports belonging to someone else, also tried to bribe our members with US$3,069 (RM12,869). The case was handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for further action,“ he said.

He said two locals in their 40s were arrested after they were found trying to smuggle various types of drugs to a neighbouring country in an area in Padang Besar, Perlis on Aug 22.

Md Dali said that for the duration of the period, his team also confiscated 26 vehicles and 200 bottles of cough medicine, as well as various types of drugs, all of which were estimated to be worth more than RM580,000.-Bernama