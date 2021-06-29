Syndicates use sentiments to enlist the help of local people — MMEA

SEREMBAN: Syndicates involved in smuggling migrants into the country are known to use sentiments of ‘kita serumpun’ (sharing the same roots) to cheat local people into helping them in harbouring illegal immigrants, said the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Captain Haris Fadzillah Abdullah.

He said the syndicates would enlist local people to help take these migrants to any locations and provide rented accommodations to house them.

“Sometimes skippers and fishermen approached by the syndicates are unaware that they are being used,” he said during an interview on Negerifm radio station here today.

He said the locals would be given cash for fuel or coffee in return for their help without realising they were assisting the criminals to harbour illegal immigrants.

Haris Fadzillah said the public should be more alert and should seek clarifications before offering any help to the syndicates.

In addition, he said the close distance between the waters of the Straits of Melaka and neighbouring countries which is about 40 minutes away also contributed to the smuggling of migrants into Negeri Sembilan.

“The distance between our sea and the Indonesian sea is quite near, so these irresponsible people could carry out the smuggling process quickly,“ he said.

He said MMEA is cooperating with enforcement personnel from neighbouring countries to combat this crime, including with the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency and the Indonesian Navy. — Bernama