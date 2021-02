TANJUNG MALIM, Feb 11: Drug trafficking syndicates have shifted their modus operandi to using larger modified vehicles to transport the banned substances to other areas during the Movement Control Order (MCO) since last month.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy director I (intelligence/operations) DCP Zainudin Ahmad said that during the first phase of the MCO in March last year, most dealers used motorcycles because these were easier to move about.

“Now, they are moving to big cars or other vehicles such as lorries that have been modified to house special storage places. However, there are no statistics on whether there has been an increase or decrease in drug-related cases during the MCO since January.

“Operations, arrests and seizures are always being carried out, including (conducting) roadblocks and raids on private parties. There are also some roadblocks at which we have placed dogs from the police’s K9 unit,” he told reporters after visiting the ‘Jeneral Turun Padang’ programme and roadblock at the Tanjung Malim bus station, here, today.

Commenting on roadblocks in the Muallim district, bordering Hulu Selangor, Zainuddin said that community compliance was at a good level, especially for the Chinese New Year celebration, tomorrow.

“I am confident that the Chinese community understands the rules to not cross state borders without permission, and I forsee no increase in the number of vehicles before tomorrow’s celebration,” he added.- Bernama