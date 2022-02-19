Synergising agencies will enhance overall efficiency, says Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Plantation Industry and Commodities Minister, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin today said her proposal to bring several palm-oil related agencies to work together was primarily aimed at saving time and taxpayer’s money.

She said apart from that, it will also help avoid any form of duplication and help enhance the overall efficiency of those involved.

She was commenting on an earlier statement that the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council and the Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council will be brought under one roof.

“By synergising them under one roof does not mean the agencies are merging. This has been taken out of context by certain quarters out to undermine our hard work.

“What we want is for the agencies to work together to become more efficient,“ she told theSun.

She said the MPIC was a ministry which is constantly striving to enhance its efficiency and improve the quality of local commodities.

“Palm oil is among our major exports and we will strive to expand the Malaysian palm oil market and ensure the long-term interests of the industry are safeguarded,“ she said.

She added that another milestone was achieved when the price of crude palm oil (CPO) hit RM6002.50 per tonne yesterday.