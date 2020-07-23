Synergy Promenade’s suit against Felda, FIC will go full trial

KUALA LUMPUR: The legal suit filed by Synergy Promenade Sdn Bhd (SPSB) against the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) will proceed with full trial.

Lawyer Amrit Pal Singh and Rajesh Kumar Sharma, representing SPSB, told reporters that High Court Judge Datuk Azimah Omar High Court, sitting in chambers today, dismissed their client’s application for summary judgment and ordered for a full trial.

“The court has decided that a full trial is more appropriate to hear and determine the dispute between the parties. The court wants to hear the evidence of all witnesses for both parties.

“The court then fixed October 28 for case management,“ said Amrit Pal Singh, adding that SPSB’s application was dismissed with costs of RM10,000.

A summary judgment is where a court decides a case through arguments without hearing the testimony of witnesses in a trial.

On July 9, last year, SPSB filed a legal suit against the federal land agency following the transfer of ownership titles of 20 acres (8ha) of Felda land along Jalan Semarak in Kuala Lumpur to the private company two years ago.

SPSB is seeking a decree of specific performance against Felda and FIC requiring them to comply with an agreement signed on June 2, 2014, where SPSB was appointed as the sole developer for a mixed development on 24 parcels of land, measuring 20.66 acres in total.

Under the deal, FIC was required to deliver vacant possession of the land within 30 days of signing the agreement, and also ensure the vacant possession would not be revoked by Felda prior to the completion of the project, said SPSB

However, the company claimed that in January 2016, Felda and FIC merely delivered vacant possession of one parcel of the land to the company.

SPSB is also seeking a consequential order directing the defendants to forthwith deliver vacant possession of the aforesaid lands to the company. — Bernama