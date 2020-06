PASIR MAS: Synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine or psychotropic pills are still the top choice of drugs in Kelantan, said Kelantan National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director Rohayu Ahmad.

Rohayu said an operation codenamed Op Total Enforcement II conducted from June 22 until today, found that 111 out of 129 individuals arrested were tested positive for such drugs.

“Our investigations found that the pill is sold for between RM8 and RM10 each and therefore made it easily accessible to drug users.

“The Kelantan AADK is focusing on five districts namely Kota Baru, Bachok, Tumpat, Pasir Mas and Machang which are categorised as high-risk areas as many individuals in these areas are involved in that particular drug,“ she told a press conference at the AADK office in Pasir Mas here, today.

Commenting further, Rohayu said of the 129 individuals examined in the operation, 113 of them were charged under Section 4 (1) (a), Section 4 (1) (b) and Section 6 (1) (a) of the Drug Dependants Act 1983.

She said most of those detained were aged between 18 and 40 and some were recently exposed to drugs due to peer pressure.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old male who was screened positive for methamphetamine said he was introduced to the drug since Form Four and once he was unable to sleep for four days after taking a psychotropic pill.

The teenager from Salor, Kota Baru said this was the third time he had been arrested and his parents had previously lodged a report to the AADK about his drug problem.

“I wish I could stop taking the pills for good as I am still young and do not wish to fall deeper into this drug pit.

“Seven of my friends also took drugs out of boredom,“ said the fifth of the seven siblings. — Bernama