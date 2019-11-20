Syrian man stabbed by motel worker in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A Syrian man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by a 69-year-old motel worker in a brawl while they were drunk in the motel at Lorong Prangin here.

According to Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong, the police were alerted about the incident at 1.25am where the 26-year-old man sustained stabbing injuries on his head, stomach and left leg.

“The victim rented a room in the shophouse-turned-motel for the past five months while the elderly man has been working in the motel for about eight months.

“Initial investigations revealed that both of them were drunk and bumped into each other near the ground floor toilet before a commotion broke out and the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim several times,” he said here today.

He said an investigation found that they frequently had an argument as the victim always returned to the motel at the wee hours and interrupted the older man’s rest.

Soffian said police arrested the suspect at the scene and seized the knife.

“The suspect sustained minor injuries and received outpatient treatment at Penang Hospital, while the victim was treated in the same hospital and was reported to be stable.

“He was also arrested for not having any travel documents,” he said.

He said the elderly has 19 criminal and drug-related records and the case was being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. — Bernama