KUANTAN: A Syrian man arrested in connection with the alleged possession of an imitation firearm died today while receiving treatment at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA) here.

Pahang CID chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said the 22-year-old suspect was admitted to the hospital on Nov 3 and was pronounced dead at 5.55am today.

“The suspect was arrested in Jalan Beserah here on Nov 2 and was sent to HTAA when he complained of being unwell while under detention. We are still waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

“The suspect is believed to have entered Malaysia to study at a private education institution in the federal capital,” he told a press conference at the Kuantan district police headquarters here.

Othman said the case has been classified as sudden death. - Bernama