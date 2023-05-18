System integration will expedite citizenship application process: NRD DG

PUTRAJAYA: Citizenship applications will be able to be processed faster when review applications and security screening results are made online, said National Registration Department (NRD) director-general Zamri Misman (pix).

He said the NRD, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), is working on system integration to enable review applications and security screening results to be made online.

“Once the system integration between the two agencies can be implemented this October, the security screening processing period can be reduced from 53 days to five working days,” he said.

For problematic applications, the processing time can be reduced from 73 days to 14 working days, he said, when speaking at the department’s Excellent Service Award (APC) ceremony here today.

He said that the department is now in an effort to speed up the process of considering and making decisions for citizenship applications, which have been delegated by the Home Minister to its director-general.

It involves applications for citizenship under the Federal Constitution Article 15(1) [Registration of wives and children of citizens] and Article 16 [Registration for persons born in the Federation before Merdeka Day], he said.

“Applications which have been processed will be immediately considered through the Committee panel, which meets every week,“ he said.

Zamri said that the department is aiming for 3,000 citizenship applications to be issued with a decision by the end of this year.

At the event, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail presented the APC to 348 NRD staff, including two disabled recipients. - Bernama