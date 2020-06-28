Systematic collection, distribution of zakat increases integrity: Zulkifli

ALOR STAR: The systematic collection and distribution of zakat (tithe) implemented by zakat institutions in the country could further enhance the integrity in the management of funds to help those in need.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said such system would also help zakat institutions to coordinate and structure the recipients’ information as well as improve the shortcomings.

“The system is not just about zakat but also (about) wakaf, so we will see the data on those in need,“ he told reporters after visiting the Kedah Zakat Board (LZNK) here today.

During the visit, Zulkifli was briefed on zakat management in the state by LZNK chief executive officer Sheikh Zakaria Othman.

Citing LZNK as an example, Zulkifli said the system was well implemented and even more advanced than elsewhere.

“LZNK has developed a good system that can be improved and updated but this is basically a commendable effort,“ he said.

In addition, he urged the zakat institutions to double the promotion to the public so that more Muslims would fulfill the obligation. - Bernama