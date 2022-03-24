T’ganu govt appreciates backing not to dissolve Legislative Assembly

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has expressed his gratitude to the state’s assemblymen, including the opposition, for supporting the government’s decision not to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly until it has served its full term.

He said the decision was made to ensure the state government could focus on the people’s issues, which is its priority, besides the fact that the country will be entering into the transition to endemic phase beginning April 1.

“We do not want to drag the people into the political situation that doesn’t benefit them,” he said during the winding-up session of the state legislative assembly at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang was recently reported to have said that it had decided not to dissolve the legislative assemblies in the three states controlled by party, namely Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, until their full terms were completed next year so as to focus on the stability and well-being of the people. — Bernama