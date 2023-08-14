T’ganu MACC nabs civil servant for alleged abuse of power

According to a source, the male suspect, who is the union’s treasurer at the PBT, is believed to have committed the act from 2017 to 2020 involving more than 30 transactions worth almost RM200,000.

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested an employee of a local authority (PBT) here for alleged abuse of power by approving the withdrawal of the agency’s union welfare fund for personal use.

According to a source, the male suspect, who is the union’s treasurer at the PBT, is believed to have committed the act from 2017 to 2020 involving more than 30 transactions worth almost RM200,000.

The source also said that the suspect, in his 50s, was arrested at about 12.30 pm today at the state MACC office when he appeared to record a statement.

MACC is expected to produce the suspect at the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow to obtain a remand order, he added.

Meanwhile, state MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and the case is being investigated under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama