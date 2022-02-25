T’ganu MMEA nabs 13 foreign fishermen, seizes items worth RM1.5 mln

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained 13 foreign fishermen including a Vietnamese skipper for carrying out illegal fishing in Terengganu waters.

Kemaman Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Rashidilhadi Abd Rashid said in the operation held on Tuesday, the agency also seized a fishing vessel, 500 litres of diesel supply, one tonne of fish and fishing equipment estimated to be worth RM1.5 million.

“The foreign fishing vessel was detained at around 5.40 pm at about 102 nautical miles southeast of Kuala Kemaman. All crew members aged 23 to 45 did not have any valid identity document,” he said in a statement today.

Before being handed over to the investigating officer, all the 13 detainees underwent the COVID-19 screening test as a precautionary measure.

The case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 for encroaching and fishing in Malaysia’s territorial waters without a valid permit.

Rashidilhadi said the MMEA viewed the encroachment issue seriously and would further increase patrols and control in the Malaysian Maritime Zone.

“The public is also advised to cooperate in curbing criminal activities by making a complaint through the MERS 999 line or the Terengganu Maritime Operations Centre at 09-6884357,” he said. - Bernama