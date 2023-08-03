T’ganu PH lodges police report against Hadi over sultan’s decree

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Pakatan Harapan (PH) has lodged a police report against PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) for allegedly issuing a statement defying the Sultan of Terengganu’s decree on religious talks at mosques and suraus in the state.

Its chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad said this was in connection with Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin’s decree on March 2 prohibiting politicians from delivering sermons and lectures at all mosques and suraus in the state, as stated in a statement issued by the Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM).

“Soon after MAIDAM issued the order, Abdul Hadi arrogantly made a statement that he would continue to give religious lectures at mosques as usual.

“The statement is in clear defiance of the Sultan’s decree, which is aimed at protecting the sanctity of the mosque and surau institution from political influence,“ he told reporters after lodging the report at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters here today.

Raja Kamarul claimed that Abdul Hadi’s statement could undermine public order as he was an influential individual who held the post of Terengganu Menteri Besar from 1999 to 2004.

In the MAIDAM statement, its president Datuk Shaikh Harun Shaikh Ismail said the ban covered all state assemblymen, Members of Parliament and senators. - Bernama