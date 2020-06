KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has handled 106 cases involving stinging insects such as bees and hornets from January to May this year.

Its director Md Hilman Abd Rashid said the department recorded 19 cases in January, February (11 cases), March (17 cases), April (15 cases) and May (44 cases).

“The case involving eight-year-old girl who died after being stung by hornets yesterday (May 31) was outside our knowledge. However, I advise the public to avoid approaching bees or hornets hives as it can cause injury.

“If there are bee or hornet nests in the area around the house or in the house, please inform the fire department, and we will response immediately to remove the nests,” he told reporters after handing over new fire engines ceremony at Kuala Terengganu JBPM, here today.

Yesterday, Nur Nazihah Mohd Sabri, eight, with 65 hornet stings, died during treatment at the intensive care unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

Nur Nazihah and her brother, Muhamad Azib, six, were believed to have been stung by hornets while playing at nearby bush at their house at Felda Kerteh 4 in Dungun on Saturday.

In a separate development, Md Hilman said during the festive season throughout May, the department recorded 417 fire cases compared to 345 cases reported last year.

“Most of the cases recorded in May this year involved house fire compared to open fire. During the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), people were more focused on home cooking and catering for Raya delicacies or cookies.

“When using too many electrical appliances at any one time it would cause excessive usage of electricity.

“That could be one of the causes of the fire, apart from illegal connectivity or wiring to increase the number of existing sockets could also contribute to a house fire,” he added.

Earlier, in the event today, Kuala Terengganu and Chukai fire stations received a Fire Response Vehicle (FRV) each.

“The FRV vehicles were handed over to the volunteer firefighters and hoped that the vehicles, equipped with the first-aid kit, would assist when both stations for emergency cases,” he added.

He said even though FRV has only minimal equipment such as hoses, water pumps, and ladders, it can still provide early assistance in case of emergencies. - Bernama