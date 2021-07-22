T’ganu tourism players expect to be fully vaccinated by end of August

KUALA BERANG: Some 5,000 tourism industry players in Terengganu, especially on the resort islands, expect to be fully vaccinated before the end of August.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman, Ariffin Deraman, said that it was part of the preparations for the reopening of the tourism sector in the state once the Covid-19 outbreak eased.

“The vaccination process for tourism industry players has started in Pulau Kapas last week, while the second programme was conducted in Kenyir Lake today, before going to other locations such as Pulau Redang in Kuala Nerus, Pulau Perhentian (Besut) and Pulau Tenggol (Dungun),” he said to reporters after a visit to the vaccination centre (PPV) of the Kenyir Lake Tourism Sector Vaccination Outreach Programme, at Pengkalan Gawi, Kenyir Lake, here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Rosol Wahid, who is also Hulu Terengganu MP, and Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) chairman, Datuk Razali Idris.

Ariffin also said that the state government also hoped that the federal government would consider allowing interdistrict activities for fully vaccinated individuals, to help revive the Terengganu tourism industry.

“Usually operations on the resort islands in Terengganu will slow down from November to February, due to the monsoon season. Hence, we request for the interdistrict permission to be given for the next few months,” he said.

He said that the state government had also submitted an application to the federal government to enable the green travel bubble to be held on the tourist islands in the state, similar to the plans adopted for Pulau Langkawi in Kedah.

Touching on today’s vaccination programme, Razali said that a total of 500 individuals, comprising 300 tour operators and 200 residents around Kenyir Lake, were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at four boathouses.

“Apart from ensuring that tour operators and the surrounding residents are protected from the spread of Covid-19, it is hoped that this vaccination programme will give confidence to tourists to visit Kenyir Lake later,” he said.

He said that, as of July 18, a total of 52,380 individuals (78 percent) from 67,056 residents in the central region, which covers three districts, namely Dungun, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman, have registered as vaccine recipients.

He said that, of the total, 12,340 individuals had completed both doses of vaccine at nine outreach PPVs in the region. — Bernama