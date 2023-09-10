T7’s unit bags RM21.17 mln contract from TNB

KUALA LUMPUR: T7 Global Bhd’s (T7) subsidiary, T7 Wenmax Sdn Bhd has secured a RM21.17 million contract to supply and deliver 79,800 units of Single Phase Radio Frequency Smart Meters together with 19,950 units of Three Phase Radio Frequency Smart Meters from Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, T7 said the contract period is from Sept 29, 2023 to 28 Sept 28, 2025.

In a separate statement, T7 group chief executive officer Tan Kay Zhuin said the company is committed to tackle the climate crisis through the use of technology, while supporting TNB in achieving its Net Zero aspirations.

“We are grateful to be part of TNB’s smart metering initiative. According to TNB’s annual report 2022, the targeted installation of smart meters is nine million units by the end of 2029 and we look forward to continue participating in this project,” he said.

This award is expected to contribute positively towards the company’s earnings and net assets per share for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2023 to 2025.-Bernama