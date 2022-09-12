Taarana organises Christmas Party, Family Day

PETALING JAYA: Taarana, a school for students with special education needs organised a Christmas Party and Family Day today as part of its annual events in conjunction with the upcoming school holidays.

Taarana Principal Dr Sunitha Sivakumaran (pix) said the event’s purpose was to encourage parents to work with their students while partaking in Christmas-related group activities such as sock-knitting and decking the hall.

“This is also one of the ways in ensuring our students progress in their learning outcomes. With the parents proactively partnering with us, the students will be able to mirror what they had learned in school at home,” she told reporters when met at the school in SS3, Kelana Jaya, here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Sunitha hoped that the new government would look into ensuring that special needs schools like Taarana were properly equipped with facilities and conducive for teaching and learning sessions with students under the category.

“Students with special learning needs might be unable to progress academically but it is imperative they grow up to be independent individuals who can self-sustain in their daily activities. Thus, we need to have more facilities where we can teach special needs students how to run their lives,” she added.

Taarana was established in 2011 by RYTHM Foundation following a dire need for resources and support for children with special learning needs and their families.

The school serves to empower students from four to 18 years old who face challenges with the regular school curriculum due to delayed academic, social and adaptive development.

The school currently charges a monthly fee of RM1,700 inclusive of speech, occupational and behavioural therapy, as well as dance, movement and yoga therapy.

RYTHM Foundation invests in communities through strategic partnerships, employee volunteering, and community service.

RYTHM is an acronym for ‘Raise Yourself to Help Mankind’. The foundation’s core values are built on the principles of empowerment, volunteerism, and resilience. - Bernama