Tabling of anti-hopping bill in Pahang still being discussed - MB

KUALA LIPIS: The tabling of the anti-party hopping bill in Pahang is still being discussed between the state government and the Opposition, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said discussions are being held to reach an agreement before the bill is tabled as the state government does not have a two-thirds majority in the state legislative assembly after the 15th General Election (GE15).

“We are still at the discussion stage because we need two-thirds (to approve the bill) and since the current Pahang government does not have the number, we need to discuss with Perikatan Nasional (PN),“ he told reporters after officiating the state-level World Urban Planning Day celebrations here today.

The next Pahang state assembly sitting is scheduled to start on Nov 20.

The results of the election for the Pahang state assembly seats which was held concurrently with the GE15 saw the Barisan Nasional and PN each winning 17 seats while Pakatan Harapan secured eight seats.

On April 12, Pahang state assembly speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said the anti-party hopping bill is expected to be tabled at the Pahang State Assembly in May.

He said it was based on the agreement of all Pahang assemblymen after a briefing on the Constitution (Amendment) No.3 Act 2022 (Act A1663) (Anti-Party Hopping) from the Legal Adviser’s Office.

However, on May 1, Wan Rosdy said the tabling of the bill was postponed after the Opposition asked for more time to study the bill and the government agreed, adding that it was willing to listen to the Opposition’s proposals.-Bernama