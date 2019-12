KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (pix) will be tabling the Defence White Paper (DWP) after the Oral Question-and-Answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The DWP outlines the country’s need for a new defence policy in terms of strategies and capacity in line with the changing global security landscape which has become more challenging and uncertain.

It also stresses the government’s emphasis on good governance, transparency, being inclusive and progressive, professionalism and accountability.

The DWP also spells out the strategic direction for defence of the nation’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests from 2021 to 2030.

According the Dewan’s order paper for today, the Q&A among others will see questions raised about migration from rural to urban areas and umrah (minor haj) scams. — Bernama