Tabling of unilateral conversion bill was never discussed: Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: Gobind Singh Deo (pix) has played down Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari’s claim that a bill to amend a state enactment to allow for the unilateral conversion of minors may be tabled in the next state legislative assembly sitting.

The Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairperson said the issue does not arise as the matter was never discussed at the state level, including during the Selangor PH leaders’ meeting yesterday evening at Amirudin’s official residence in Shah Alam.

Gobind’s statement suggests that Amirudin’s claim, that the state assembly may still proceed to amend the enactment, does not represent the voices of the other state PH leaders.

“The question of the bill being tabled (in the next sitting) was never discussed at the PH meeting yesterday.

“So, as it is, I think this question does not arise,” he told a press conference after an event, here, today.

Last night, Amirudin had said that the Selangor government may still table the bill to allow unilateral conversion of minors, despite strong protests from several quarters including state and national DAP leaders.

“If there is a need, we will table (the bill in the next sitting). But there are opposing views to this matter. That’s why I feel it’s best we iron out all the issues (before tabling the bill),” he had said.

The bill, which was believed to be initially tabled in the last state assembly sitting last week, did not see the light of day after state Speaker Ng Suee Lim adjourned the sitting after just two days, from the initial nine days scheduled.

Certain quarters had alleged that Ng deliberately cut short the sitting to prevent the bill from being debated, a claim that has been denied vehemently by Ng.

Instead, he said the bill was never in the order paper in the first place, and that the state assembly sitting had adjourned earlier as all matters had been concluded.

Amirudin however later claimed that he had initially given the mandate to Ng whether to include the bill in the order paper, but said the latter had decided against the move, citing conflicting views from assemblymen.

Commenting further on the matter, Gobind said DAP’s stand remained that it would never support any attempts to allow unilateral conversion of minors, as it was against the Federal Constitution.

“We are firm in our position that any bills which are unconstitutional ought not to be tabled in the state legislative assembly,” he said.