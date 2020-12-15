Tabung Haji depositors urged to update personal information

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) today urged its depositors to update their personal information if there is a change of address, telephone number and beneficiary name.

TH executive director (Hajj) Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said this was to help ensure smooth communication especially on matters related to preparations for the hajj between the agency and depositors.

“Offer letters for the 1442H/2021 hajj season will be issued soon after the official announcement on the matter is made by the Saudi Arabian government,” he said in a statement.

Syed Saleh said TH depositors are also encouraged to register with the THiJARI application at www.thijari.com.my which allows them to check their hajj registration status, flight schedules and various other services such as to transfer funds and check their account balance.

He said those who wish to update their personal information can visit any TH branch, as well as TH service centres and Urban Transformation Centres (UTC).

For more information, depositors can contact the TH Call Centre at 03-62071919. — Bernama