Tabung Haji extends deadline for account status conversion

KUALA LUMPUR: Tabung Haji (TH) has extended the deadline for depositors aged 18 and above who still hold a Child Account to change its status to Adult Account from Dec 1 this year to May 1, 2022.

TH business digitalisation head Mohamed Ameen Abd Wahab said the deadline extension was to provide ample time for the respective depositors and their guardians to make the changes at any nearby TH branches.

He said TH would freeze the accounts from any withdrawal transaction if depositors failed to convert the status of their accounts by May 1, 2022.

“The account’s link status between the guardian’s bank account and the child’s TH account will be cancelled and the registration for haj will also not be possible,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamed Ameen said the conversion of the child’s account to an adult account must be implemented as stipulated in the terms and conditions of opening a new TH account, whereby the guardians can only administer the accounts of children under 18 years old.

“The guardian needs to convert the child’s account into an adult account when the child reaches the age of 18 to ensure that depositors manage their own accounts and that their information and biometric records are updated,” he added.

He said depositors needed to ensure that their TH accounts remain active to continue to enjoy various benefits including government-guaranteed savings, profit distribution and income tax exemption. — Bernama