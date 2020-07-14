Tabung Haji not controlled by Non-Muslims: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pilgrims Fund Board’s (Tabung Haji - TH) total assets have exceeded its liabilities of RM1.9 billion, and it is not controlled by non-Muslims, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

TH’s assets, as on June 30, 2020, as tabled in its performance report for the first half of 2020, amounted RM78 billion.

“In line with the implementation of the TH restructuring and recovery plan, assets that were less competitive were transferred to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company, Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd (UJSB), which is wholly-owned by the government under the Minister of Finance Incorporated (MKD).

“Therefore, TH is not controlled by non-Muslims,“ said the prime minister in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin was responding to Dr Mujahid Yusof (PH-Parit Buntar) who asked about Tabung Haji’s latest assets and whether the previous government had sold TH assets and allowed TH to be controlled by non-Muslims. - Bernama