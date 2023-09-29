Tabung Haji to begin talks with MOF on return of assets

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will begin discussions with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) regarding the return of its assets placed under Urusharta Jamaah Sdn Bhd previously.

In a statement, TH said it welcomes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's announcement about the handover of TH’s assets that were transferred to the MOF in 2018.

“TH is always open to all investment opportunities that can add value to institutions and depositors in particular. This effort will also be reviewed in detail and will go through the existing process and governance requirements. TH will make subsequent announcements regarding this matter at the appropriate time,“ said the pilgrims’ fund.

Urusharta Jamaah is a special-purpose vehicle wholly owned by MOF.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government would start discussions to hand over part of TH's assets after examining the preliminary report and considering that TH is well managed again, with increased depositors’ confidence as well as the integrity and efficient management of the new leadership team. -Bernama