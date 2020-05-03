Tabung Haji to reopen branches in stages from May 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will reopen its branch offices nationwide in stages starting tomorrow, with operating hours of 10am to 3pm.

In a statement today, the pilgrims fund said this was in line with the government’s aim of reinvigorating the economy after implementing the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

However, services are confined to the opening of accounts, deposit and withdrawal activities, account updates and hajj registrations.

“All hajj management affairs (hajj cash offer acceptance and passport submission) are suspended temporarily until TH obtains the official decision on the status of the 1441H/2020 hajj season from the government of Saudi Arabia,” it said.

TH said it would implement a temperature scanning process at its branches and make available hand sanitisers to depositors to safeguard their health.

Depositors are also advised to wear face masks and practise social distancing while conducting business at the branches.

The fund said the number of depositors in each branch would also be limited to ensure the effectiveness of the social distancing.

TH added that it strongly encouraged depositors to use its electronic banking services via the THijari app or Internet banking services provided by its strategic partners. - Bernama