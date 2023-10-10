Tahfiz religious school teacher fined RM12,000 for deceiving two women, pornographic images

MALACCA: A Tahfiz religious school teacher was fined RM12,000 by the Ayer Keroh magistrates court after pleading guilty to three charges of deceiving two woman into having sex with him and for possession of seven pornographic images in his mobile phone.

The fine was imposed by Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman after Ahmad Saifullah Abdul Khalid pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Ahmad Saifullah, 33, was charged with seducing two women aged 19 and 33, by offering loans of RM300 and RM2,000, and luring them into having sex with him.

Both offences were alleged to have taken place at the Plaza Mahkota Hotel in Melaka at 12.40am on March 21, and at a premises in Jalan Tebing Tinggi, Bukit Baru, Melaka Tengah at 11am on Oct 1 while the pornographic images were found in his mobile phone at the Tahfiz school located at KM11, Solok Gaung, Bukit Lintang, Melaka Tengah at 1.50pm on Oct 3.

The charges were framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of five years, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin had appealed for a sentence that can serve as a lesson and deterrent while Ahmad Saifullah who was not represented pleaded for only a fine since he has a family and two children to support. -Bernama