Tahfiz schools, institutions urged to register with state govt

BUTTERWORTH: The government has urged tahfiz schools and institutions to register immediately with their respective state governments for them to be allowed to resume operation soon.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said the registration was important as this would facilitate the channeling of government funds.

“It would be better for them to register because, amid the Covid-19 pandemic that we’re facing now, we can no longer practise the old ways but to adapt to the new norm for everyone’s safety,” he told reporters after a briefing on the development of Wakaf properties in Penang, here today.

Elaborating, Zulkifli said the registration would also make it easier for the institutions to comply with certain standards, especially in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“I recommend that we adhere to all SOPs so that we can work together in a more equitable manner as we strive to break the Covid-19 chain of infection,“ he said.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the special ministerial meeting on the Movement Control Order (MCO) had agreed to allow registered tahfiz schools and institutions to resume operation.

Meanwhile, on the Friday prayers to be conducted in two sessions, Zulkifli said decision on the matter would be announced next week.

Earlier, he paid a courtesy call on Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas. - Bernama