Tahfiz schools: Parents urged to allow their child to be vaccinated

IPOH: Parents or guardians of tahfiz school students in Perak have been urged to give their consent for their children to receive the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said there were parents who have yet to respond and this had caused the school administration to delay on registering students for the vaccination programme.

“The main condition for the registration of students to be a vaccine recipient is the parent’s consent.

“In general, I wish to advise the public, especially parents to give permission for their children to be vaccinated,“ he told a press conference after the handover of the Manjoi Temporary Health Clinic Upgrading Project by Ipoh City Council (MBI) Engineering director Mohd Azman Harun to Assistant Chief District Officer Mohammad Noor Azam Ismail, here today.

According to Mohd Akmal, so far, 30 tahfiz schools have not handed in their student list to Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) for the PICK Adolescent Programme.

Elaborating on the programme he said, 84 percent of adolescents who registered in Perak had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is a positive development for students, including those in religious schools, and we hope the number will continue to increase in order to achieve the set target,“ he said.

In another development he said, RM26.4 million had been allocated for the construction of the Manjoi Health Clinic which is expected to be completed on Sept 14, 2023.

He added that the construction of the five-storey clinic building which began on Sept 17, 2021 is expected to benefit about 400,000 residents of Manjoi and the surrounding areas. — Bernama