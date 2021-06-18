Taib Mahmud shares vaccination experience on Instagram

KUCHING: Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud has shared his experience of receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine jab on Instagram and advised all eligible Sarawakians to get vaccinated against the virus.

In his latest post after completing the second dose on June 12, he said that he was excited like everyone else when he received his first dose on May 17 for Phase Two recipients after registering via the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) website in February.

“The needles look quite big and long but I did not feel any difference between all the jabs that I’ve been having quite regularly. I was taken to an observation area where a patient has to rest for 30 minutes before being allowed to leave,” the 85-year-old, who is Sarawak’s seventh Governor, wrote.

He also shared two pictures of him being administered the vaccine jab by a nurse and accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib in the post.

He was grateful that everything went smoothly and that he did not experience any major side effects from both doses, besides expressing his gratitude to the medical personnel and other frontliners involved in the fight against Covid-19.

“We need to take good care of Sarawak and, only by vaccination, we can fight this war against Covid-19,” he wrote. — Bernama