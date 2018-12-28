$!Taiping listed in the Sustainable Destinations Top 100

PETALING JAYA: Taiping has been listed in the Sustainable Destinations Top 100, which gives recognition to efforts of responsible and sustainable tourism.

The Perak town has emphasised on sustainable development. It planted about 100 Yellow Flame and Garcinia trees during the Pledge and Plant a Tree 2018 programme.

The trees were planted at Jalan Barrack, Jalan Pasar and Jalan Panggung Wayang by the Taiping Municipal Council. Its president Datuk Abdul Rahim Md Ariff said the programme was to improve the town’s visual quality.

The Pledge and Plant a Tree programme was held in conjunction with World Town Planning Day on Nov 8.

Taiping is one of the four Southeast Asian destinations recognised for its sustainable approach to tourism. The others are Bojo, Lio Tourism Estate and San Carlos City in the Philippines.

The list, which was released on Dec 20, is the result of open calls in newswires, social and business media.

Nominators had to provide extensive information on their destinations and their efforts to make themselves and their stakeholders more sustainable for the benefit of visitors, local communities and the world.

Candidate destinations had to clarify what they have been doing to comply with the 100 globally recognized criteria of the Green Destinations Standard. Nominations were evaluated by the Sustainable Top 100 Team and by members of the Top 100 International Committee and country experts.

The Top 100 initiative aims to recognise tourism destinations that have worked hard to make a difference and take sustainability seriously.

Visitors’ carbon emissions are currently not taken into account in this competition due to the lack of suitable data and tools. However, Green Destinations recommends travellers to avoid long-haul travels and to appropriately compensate their carbon emission.

The winners will be celebrated – and will receive their Certificate at the ITB Earth Award – Top 100 Awards ceremony on March 6 at ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show.