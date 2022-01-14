Taiping lock-up death: Two cops among four held -Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Two policemen are among four individuals arrested to assist in the investigation into the death of a detainee in a lock-up at the Taiping district police headquarters (IPD), Perak, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody had been instructed to investigate the incident on the day it occurred.

He said the results of the investigation also led to the arrest of two other accused persons.

“Therefore, all of them were remanded at the Taiping Magistrate’s Court for seven days until Jan 20 to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement, tonight.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a local male detainee suffered from sudden death while in custody at a lock-up at the Taiping IPD.

The 63-year-old was an inmate of the Taiping Prison who had been placed temporarily at the Taiping IPD lock-up.

-Bernama