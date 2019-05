BAGAN SERAI: Visitors will be spoilt for choice to see and buy various handicrafts showcased in a gallery at the Bukit Merah Laketown Resort here.

Taiping Prison director Charin Promwhichit said the gallery would be open every day expect Tuesdays from 10am to 8pm to display items produced by prisoners.

“Taiping Prison has several workshops such as on carpentry, welding, sewing and printing to train inmates to enhance their skills in the respective fields,“ he told reporters after launching the Taiping Prison Handicraft Gallery today.

According to Charin, prisoners would be paid daily for the works they produced and this would encourage them to be independent and set up their own business after their release. — Bernama