Taiwan aims to become a Muslim-friendly destination

KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwan’s government plans for the country to become a Muslim-friendly destination, said Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia director of economic division James Chang.

He said that based on the Global Muslim Travel Index 2023 report, Taiwan was ranked third among non-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation destinations, just behind Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan, was also recognised as the “Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of the Year” this year, he said.

“I think it is because Taiwan is a democratic country and respects all religions and races. We enjoyed the democratic environment in Taiwan.

“We also welcome all foreign guests to Taiwan to enjoy this environment and atmosphere in Taiwan,“ he said in a speech at Taiwan Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) Talk today.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association national president Paul Paw said Taiwan has made significant efforts to enhance its Muslim-friendly travel environment, which is reflected in the increasing number of Malaysians visiting the country each year.

“As far as I understand, Taiwan aims to reach the six million visitors mark by the end of 2023. I believe this goal is achievable,“ he said.

Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau director Noor Azlan Abu Bakar, who was once stationed in Taiwan to promote Malaysian tourism, said efforts to improve the island’s Muslim-friendly environment continuously are tangible.

He added that the event would facilitate increased interaction and encourage collaboration between Malaysia and Taiwan.

The Taiwan Mice Talk is part of the Meet Taiwan programme and marks the sixth year since it was held in Kuala Lumpur.

With this year’s theme, “Open Arms”, the programme plans to engage with the Malaysian industry players through a lively and interactive showcase.

A total of 11 Taiwanese companies were selected to participate, including five travel agencies, three professional conference organisers, two hotels, and an exhibition hall company. -Bernama