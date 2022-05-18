Taiwan Excellence Jump Rope competition debuts

KUALA LUMPUR: The LOHAS Taiwan Excellence 2022: Jump for Love is a heartwarming jump rope charity campaign initiated by Taiwan Excellence – the globally recognised mark of excellence that represents the best of Taiwanese products.

This event is a call-to-action that encourages Malaysians get active and healthier through rope skipping, while supporting a charitable cause.

Malaysians from all walks of life are urged to participate in this online rope skipping campaign and aim for achieving a total of 800,000 cumulative skips.

Taiwan Excellence will donate daily essentials worth RM 50,000 to children in need when the target is reached.

LOHAS Taiwan Excellence 2022: Jump for Love is sponsored by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), with the support from the Malaysian Jump Rope Federation.

The event also aims to promote this beneficial cardio exercise throughout the nation.

During the online preliminaries from 16th May to 8th June, Malaysians are encouraged to upload one-minute videos of them skipping rope.

Each skip will be converted into Jump for Love points and when a total of 800,000 Jump for Love Points are collected, Taiwan Excellence will make a donation of daily essentials worth RM 50,000 to the Suriana Welfare Society.

This is a chance to win attractive prizes, enjoy some healthy exercises and do your part for less fortunate children.

3 Easy steps to participate in Jump for Love:

1. Download the rope skipping voice command prompt from the official event page at www.jumpforlove.com.my

2. Upload a 1-minute video to the designated Telegram account according to your category (men, women, age group, double footed skip or stylish rope skipping) and share your post on your social media with the hashtag #TELompatanKasih #Myjurf

3. Fill in and submit the registration form found on the LOHAS Taiwan Excellence event website.

All participants will receive an e-certificate and be in the running to be one of the 100 lucky winners in our weekly lucky draw from 16th May to 8th June. 80 skippers will be selected to enter the semi-finals and will each receive Langit East Malaysia Black Rice, as well as stand the chance to win Horizon Fitness TR3.0 Treadmill from Johnson Fitness, Chromebook Flip C214M Laptop from ASUS, and Airvida Wearable Air Purifier from ible and other attractive prizes.

According to Eva Peng, Director of Taiwan Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Taiwan Excellence is the gold standard in representing the best products from Taiwan and the brand is recognized globally as the mark of high quality. The decision to promote Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) in Malaysia has received strong support from local NGOs. Ms. Peng hopes that working together with various stakeholders to promote the healthy activity of rope skipping can give back to the society while strengthening companies ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) indicators.