KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwanese medical specialists are keen to enhance collaboration with their Malaysian counterparts, particularly to share expertise.

Prof Dr Lau Hui Ping, who heads the cardiothoracic surgery department at the Chang Gung Memorial International Hospital in Taiwan, said such collaboration would enhance the specialists’ understanding of treatment needed, especially for Malaysians diagnosed with lung and liver cancer.

“Some Malaysians with late stage lung and liver cancer have sought help from us,” he said at a press conference after the launch of Taiwan Healthcare – Introduction and Patient Sharing, here yesterday.

Apart from collaborating in clinical settings, Lau said, the Taiwanese were also keen to share basic study and training programmes for nurses as well as housemanship for doctors at its facility.

To that end, he said, a memorandum of understanding had been signed with Universiti Malaya and the International Medical University.

According to Global Cancer Statistics, an online database of the incidence and mortality rate in 185 countries for 36 types of cancer, breast cancer was the most rampant in Malaysia, accounting for 7,593 cases last year.

Privately owned Chang Gung is located in the Guishan district. It has 8,800 beds, as well as health and cultural village to help the elderly live a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.