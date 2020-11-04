Taiwan moves to allay fears over murder case

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan has always been a preferred choice for international students and its government hopes it will continue to be a safe place for students.

To assuage the fears of parents, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, the country’s de facto diplomatic mission in Malaysia, stressed that Taiwan has the second lowest crime rate and the second highest security index in the world.

Its senior advisor Jack Su pointed out that international students have always picked Taiwan for its high quality education, affordable tuition and the fact that it is a safe and democratic country.

He was commenting on the recently reported murder of a Malaysian student in Tainan, a city on the south-western coast of the island nation.

The 24-year-old woman was reported missing by her school on Oct 29 and police discovered her body in the mountainous Alian district of Kaohsiung the following day.

Police subsequently arrested a suspect who later confessed to the killing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and the country’s premier Su Tseng-chang have separately expressed their apology to the woman’s family and the people of Malaysia.

The premier also emphasised that the case will be dealt with severely and the investigation will be thorough.

Su said Malaysia ranks among the top Asean country with students in Taiwan, with 16,000 currently in the republic.

He said Malaysians were also attracted by a variety of scholarships for foreign students, the island’s mild weather, a common language and culture, reasonable cost of living and a sound public health system.

“In fact, about 2,000 new students arrived in Taiwan in August to pursue their studies in colleges and universities there despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Su said.