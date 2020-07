PETALING JAYA: The Taiwanese Ministry of Education announced that they will be increasing the number of Malaysian students receiving scholarships to study in Taiwan to 45.

Out of the 45, eight are non-Chinese and will be allowed to pursue academic degrees and short-term Mandarin courses.

Despite an ongoing global pandemic, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia (Teco) made assurances that it would not hinder study abroad programs.

“Taiwan is doing best in the latest Bloomberg Economics’ ranking of 75 economies reviewed for their performance in battling Covid-19,“ Teco said in a press release.

Afiqah Hanis Binti Hanifah, who happens to be one of the recipients of the MOE Taiwan Scholarship, will be pursuing a Bachelor Program in Department of Theatrical Design and Technology, Taipei National University of Arts. Afiqah said she is looking forward to studying in Taiwan because of their quality education system which she foresees will strengthen her future professional career.