Taiwanese halal food cooking competition returns to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: The second edition of the Taiwanese Halal Food Cooking Competition will be held in conjunction with the Taiwan Expo 2023 which takes place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Aug 26.

The competition organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and the Taiwan Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) is being held once again thanks to the overwhelming response from the public last year.

According to TAITRA, international celebrity chefs Chef Johari Edrus or better known as Chef Jo and Chef Riz, a star chef at a Michelin Bib Gourmand Michelin Award restaurant will be the guest judges at the cooking competition.

“Students from the Hospitality, Tourism and Wellness Faculty at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) and the Food Service and Management Department at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) will participate in the competition.

“Last year, halal plant-based meat was the main ingredient and the participants creatively prepared interesting dishes,“ said TAITRA in a statement.

TAITRA said this year, the organisers have prepared 25 quality halal food items from 10 Taiwanese companies for the participants.

“Among the seafood items are seafood salad and halibut steak from YENS, canned tuna and fish floss from Huikun.

The vegetable-based ingredients include vegan meat floss from No Meating, pumpkin vegetable diet from King Kung, rice crackers from Dong Yuan and kerepek ubi jalar from K.K. Orchard,“ read the statement.

The organisers have also provide sauces and flavouring ingredients such as special spicy sauce from Pao Chung, mature honey from Dudujia Honey, wasabi sauce from S&G, as well as salt water and spices from Jofont.

“The wide range of ingredients will certainly produce a variety of appetisers, soups and main dishes that fuse the tastes of Malaysian and Taiwanese people based on the creativity of the participants.

“Visitors are welcome to come to show their support for the students and take the opportunity to try the delicious Taiwanese winter pumpkin tea from Forever Sweety, the very popular 3:15PM milk tea from Shih Chen, lotus root almond drink from King Kung, and healthy enzyme drinks from Biozyme,“ added the statement.

More information regarding the event is available at https://bit.ly/43JrNIJ, and those interested in Taiwanese halal food trading opportunities may contact the Taiwan Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur by calling the number 03-2031 2388 or via email at kl@taitra.org.tw.-Bernama