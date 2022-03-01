Tajuddin accuses some non-Umno ministers of flouting PM’s orders

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) has accused “some” non-Umno ministers of ignoring the instructions of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“There are some ministers who are not compliant or abide the prime minister’s instructions because they are from other parties (while) the prime minister is from Umno.

“Letters from the prime minister have not been taken into account. I have strong evidence that the prime minister’s orders are sometimes ignored,” Tajuddin told Malaysiakini yesterday.

The Pasir Salak MP also pointed out that the attitude of ministers who ignore Ismail’s orders could potentially hinder the federal administrations.

“How can they do that... if it is so, how can we work? So let’s not take advantage, I hope everyone in the cabinet is united,” he added.