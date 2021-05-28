Tajuddin called up by MACC to record statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prasarana Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman was called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Putrajaya yesterday to record his statement.

Sources, however, declined to disclose further information regarding the matter, and said Tajuddin was released after the statement had been recorded.

Earlier, Tajuddin was called up by the police to record his statement at the Dang District Police Headquarters in connection to an investigation into video footage that showed he was not wearing a face mask when holding a press conference recently. — Bernama