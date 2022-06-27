Tajuddin can join PAS: Takiyuddin

KAMPAR: Pasir Salak Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman can join PAS at any time to continue his political career, said PAS secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“Anyone can join PAS (including Tajuddin). We can and will accept. In fact, in a programme in Kedah recently, about 12,000 new members were registered, including new voters.

“We will see the potential of support available,” said the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, after closing the Mountain Guide Course, organised by the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia, here today.

Takiyuddin, who is also the MP for Kota Bharu, was commenting on Perak PAS’ offer to Tajuddin to represent the party in the 15th General Election (GE15), after being dropped from the UMNO supreme council (MT).

On June 23, the media reported that Tajuddin was removed as a member of UMNO MT, via a letter dated June 21. In that letter, which made the rounds on social media, UMNO secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, said that party president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, dropped Tajuddin from being a member of the UMNO MT, but did not state the reason behind the termination.

When asked about using PAS’ own logo in GE15, Takiyuddin said the matter has not been decided and will be discussed in a meeting later on.

“Using your own (party) logo is not a strange thing, because we used the Barisan Nasional logo in 1974. We will decide on it when the time comes,” he said commenting on the proposal to use the PAS logo as part of the party’s strategy to face GE15. — Bernama