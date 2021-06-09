Tajuddin fined RM1,500 for not wearing face mask

PETALING JAYA: Former Prasana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman(pix) has been fined RM1,500 for breaching Covid-19 SOP during a press conference on the LRT accident in May.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) decided on the fine amount after the investigation paper was returned to the police yesterday.

The Pasir Salak MP drew criticisms for failing to wear a face mask as well as his remarks at a press conference on the collision of two LRT trains where 213 passengers were injured on May 24.

Tajuddin was sacked as Prasarana chairman on May 26.