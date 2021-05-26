Tajuddin probed for not wearing face mask (Video)

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating if Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman(pix) had breached Covid-19 SOP during yesterday’s press conference at the KLCC LRT station.

Tajuddin was photographed wearing a face shield but he was not wearing a face mask during the event.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that his department is conducting an investigation into the incident in accordance with Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“All parties involved in this case will be called to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to testify in the near future,“ he said in a statement today.

“The investigation papers will be handed to the Attorney-General’s Chambers once the investigation is complete.”

Tajuddin was at the LRT station after a collision between two LRT trains the night before. He was photographed wearing a face mask when he visited the scene of the incident earlier.

Meanwhile, a video of people pointing out that he was wearing the mask upside down is being shared on social media.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDICK8xqJbs