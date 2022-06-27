Tajuddin: Zahid is a liability to Umno

PETALING JAYA: Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has become a liability to the party, just days after the veteran was axed from the Umno Supreme Council by the latter, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Umno will lose in the 15th general election (GE15) if Zahid, who is currently embroiled in corruption trials, continues to lead the party, he added.

Tajuddin held the press conference to respond to his recent removal from the Umno Supreme Council.

He also pointed out that Zahid should focus on resolving his graft cases in court.

It is better for him to focus on his cases, pray for the best and hope that there will be no more cases, he added.