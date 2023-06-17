Takaful4all: MTA launches Kelantan chapter

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) today expanded its Takaful4All campaign in Kelantan by launching its ‘Anok Kelate’ chapter.

MTA chief executive officer Mohd Radzuan Mohamed said the initiative was to increase people’s understanding and participation in the campaign.

“Previously the Takaful4All campaign efforts was more focused on Kuala Lumpur. We want the campaign movement to be expanded across the country.

“With the launch of this chapter, we can move in larger groups and be closer to the community. We can also identify their true needs, obtain more extensive feedback as well as increase the national takaful penetration rate,“ he told Bernama at the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Financial Literacy Carnival here today.

The annual carnival is aimed at providing awareness and education to the local community on financial management including increasing understanding of the importance of having takaful protection and was officiated by BNM Assistant Governor Suhaimi Ali.Activities such as Takaful4All and Scam Alert Run was held involving 580 participants as well as a forum on financial and takaful protection, among other things.

Meanwhile, Mohd Radzuan said MTA was also planning to create more state chapters soon, adding the initiative was in line with its intention of achieving the takaful market target of 51 per cent by 2030.

“So far we have reached 23 per cent of the market target. This figure is a leap in the takaful industry’s achievement because we could only achieve 20 per cent within 39 years period,“ he added.-Bernama