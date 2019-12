AYER KEROH: PKR’s Disciplinary Board has been instructed to take dismissal actions against perpetrators responsible for the scuffles at the party’s Youth Congress earlier today.

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), in a statement said this adding that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“I also urge the police to investigate and take appropriate actions,“ he said.

Earlier today, PKR’s Youth and Women’s Congress which was held at the Malacca International Trade Center (MITC) was rocked by a scuffle outside the hall which saw physical violence between the youths and observers.

It is understood that the scuffle occurred when the party’s youth were dissatisfied with observers who filled the hall and made it impossible for delegates to hear the program’s keynote address.

The situation became tense after PKR Youth representatives urged the observers to immediately leave the hall to provide an opportunity to those present in the congress.

Shortly after, the situation turned violent when the scuffle ensued and several people were hurt.