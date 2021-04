KUALA LUMPUR: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) today called on all quarters to continue to care for the needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the country.

Her Majesty, who was concerned with the wellbeing of PWDs, said all quarters should also continue to innovate to improve the group’s quality of life and participation in society.

In this regard, the Queen expressed her appreciation for the concern and initiative by the Human Resources Ministry and Social Security Organisation (Socso) in helping to improve PWDs’ functionality through the creation of Socso’s Functional Adaptive Clothing line.

“I was informed that the difficulties faced by PWDs in obtaining suitable clothes have become the starting point for the ministry through Socso to take the initiative and become among the pioneers in designing and producing functional adaptive clothing, starting with traditional clothes.”

Her Majesty said this in her speech that was delivered virtually, at the launching of Socso’s Functional Adaptive Clothing line here, today, with Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan also present.

Socso’s Functional Adaptive Clothing line is specially designed with flexible function to make it easier for the PWDs, especially those who are paralysed or with physical impairments, to wear the clothes comfortably.

The initiative was carried out by Socso’s Tun Abdul Razak Rehabilitation Centre which produces PWD-friendly traditional clothes, namely Baju Kurung and Baju Melayu, in collaboration with famous fashion designer Nurita Harith.

Tunku Azizah, who had the opportunity to try out one of the designs, said it is easy to wear, has a comfortable cutting and attractive colour combination.

“It looks stylish and suitable for any event, especially the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration,” she said. -Bernama