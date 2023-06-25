Take full advantage of Day of Arafah, pilgrims told

MAKKAH: Malaysian Haj pilgrims must take full advantage of the blessed Day of Arafah which is one of the most sacred days in Islam, said consultant for the 1444 Hijrah season Dr Anisah Ab Ghani.

She said this is in line with one of the Prophet’s hadith that says ‘Haj is Arafah’ which means Arafah is the sum and substance of Haj.

Dr. Anisah Ab Ghani said on this special day supplications will be answered and it is a day when Allah mercifully forgives the sins of those who repent including granting protection from Hellfire.

As such, the Haj Pilgrimage Advisory Committee (TH-JAKIM) chairman said pilgrims should make a list of supplications to recite and note down all the wishes that they desire.

“Haj pilgrims need to be aware, when we stand on Arafah we must be prepared with the list of our supplications and those who have asked us to pray for them because it is known that Allah SWT promises by nothing except that which is great and mighty on this virtuous and significant day,” she told reporters here.

She added that they are also encouraged to increase their zikr, non-obligatory prayers, read the Quran and not waste time on matters which are of no benefit.

“The Arafah is considered to be a rehearsal for the field of Mahsyar, when you are gathered on Judgment Day before Allah SWT, “ she said adding those who are not pilgrims are also recommended to fast on the Day of Arafah.

All 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims will head for Arafah tomorrow to join some three million Muslims around the world for the wukuf (grand assembly) which is the pinnacle of the Haj journey on Tuesday, 9 Zulhijjah (June 27). - Bernama