Take movement control order seriously, stay home: Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) has urged all Malaysians to take the movement control order, which takes effect today until March 31, seriously and stay at home.

“It’s the first day of the movement control order in our country. In simple words, just stay at home and distance yourself from others,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

He urged the people to help the Health Ministry (MoH) by playing their own specific roles towards breaking the transmission of the Covid-19 chain.

“(This) is because each individual is responsible for taking all precautionary measures to keep ourselves and our families safe,” he said.

Stressing that failure is not an option in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, Dr Noor Hisham also warned of the possible dangers that lie ahead should society take the situation lightly.

“We could face a third wave of the virus, and the next one will bigger like a tsunami, what more if we take a lackadaisical attitude,” he said.

He ended the posting with the following message to the public: “Stay home and do not go out.”

Last Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that a nationwide movement control order would be enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Malaysia recorded its first two Covid-19 deaths yesterday. - Bernama